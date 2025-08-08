WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

PGX stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

