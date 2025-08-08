Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 249 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 717,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,886,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.1%

IRM opened at $91.91 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 656.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,543,507. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

