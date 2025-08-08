Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 744.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

