Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 856,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,111,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 286,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,077,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

