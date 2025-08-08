Geopark Ltd (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th.
Geopark has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Geopark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
Geopark Stock Performance
NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Geopark has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th.
Geopark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
