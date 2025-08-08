FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Position Cut by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMAR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 192.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 104,043 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

DMAR opened at $40.00 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

