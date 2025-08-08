Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

