Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.5% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

