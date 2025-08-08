Hudson Canyon Capital Management Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3%

ETN stock opened at $359.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.34. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.