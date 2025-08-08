4,742 Shares in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a PE ratio of 125.63 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 405.26%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.