Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $375,000 Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.3479 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.