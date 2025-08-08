Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $60,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJAN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 33,913.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XJAN opened at $35.33 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $35.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

