Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Stock Position Decreased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

