Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $376.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.27 and its 200-day moving average is $380.27. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.78 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

