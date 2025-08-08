Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,430 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBAB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 125,340.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.1%

GBAB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.