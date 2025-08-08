Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,432.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,571.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,090.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,307.90 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.