Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

