Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

