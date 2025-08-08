Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,874,000 after buying an additional 235,409 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,428,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,288,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 376,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,827,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $117.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.