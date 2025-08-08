Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Bel Fuse worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.