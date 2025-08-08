NS Partners Ltd Acquires 134 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.09% of Allegion worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.59. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

