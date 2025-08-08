Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $12,019,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

