Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,338,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

