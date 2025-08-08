Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,576,000 after buying an additional 348,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OEF opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

