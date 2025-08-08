Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,052 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.5% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 279,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.42 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

