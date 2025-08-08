Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Natixis raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7%

URNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

