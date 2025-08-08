Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Critical Analysis

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 0.77% 0.15% 0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $46.46 million 0.08 $4.22 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.84 -$1.29 million $0.03 440.50

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Boston Omaha”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fangdd Network Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Omaha.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fangdd Network Group and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

