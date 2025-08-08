Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Critical Analysis

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PowerBank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 6.95, indicating that its share price is 595% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for PowerBank and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

PowerBank presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerBank is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerBank and Principal Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $37.08 million 1.26 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -2.91 Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerBank.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

