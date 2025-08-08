CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CAE were worth $149,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. CAE Inc has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

