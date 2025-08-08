Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) vs. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Critical Contrast

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.39% 13.21% 3.81% Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 7 0 2.70 Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $376.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and Titan Machinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $36.24 billion 0.21 $802.00 million $33.73 8.67 Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.16 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -7.24

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Titan Machinery on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles. The company sells its products and services through the Driveway and Greencars brand names through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance solutions. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

