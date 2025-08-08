Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,679 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after buying an additional 616,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,912,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

