Analyzing Trex (NYSE:TREX) & Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) and Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Trex has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatch has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Trex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex 16.53% 21.27% 13.41% Potlatch 3.94% 2.10% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex $1.13 billion 5.83 $226.39 million $1.73 35.51 Potlatch $1.06 billion 3.15 $21.88 million $0.53 81.25

Trex has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatch. Trex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trex and Potlatch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex 1 7 6 2 2.56 Potlatch 0 0 7 0 3.00

Trex presently has a consensus target price of $71.9286, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Potlatch has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Trex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trex is more favorable than Potlatch.

Summary

Trex beats Potlatch on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look; and Trex Select T-Rail railing products. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

