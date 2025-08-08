iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $442.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

