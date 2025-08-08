Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 832 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

