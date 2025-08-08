Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $392,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $16,741,346.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,124,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,882,471,294.44. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,910,750. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,850 shares of company stock worth $410,591,012 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

