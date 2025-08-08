LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.24 Million in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 287,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,138,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SWAN opened at $30.97 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

