Contrasting ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ResMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 27.22% 25.62% 18.69% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Hybrid Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $5.15 billion 7.97 $1.40 billion $9.51 29.43 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Hybrid Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 3 10 2 2.81 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $274.8333, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Hybrid Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hybrid Energy is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ResMed beats Hybrid Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients’ device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN’s software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Hybrid Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.