Head to Head Survey: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 38.91% 9.70% 5.45% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -7.27, suggesting that its share price is 827% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.91 billion 9.19 $1.08 billion $8.12 23.16 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Gadsden Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AvalonBay Communities and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 9 6 0 2.40 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $228.7857, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized segment includes all other complete communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

