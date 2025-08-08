Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 221.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

