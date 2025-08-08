Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

