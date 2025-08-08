AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $8.54 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 396,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

