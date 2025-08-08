WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 475,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

