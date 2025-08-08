WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VUG stock opened at $455.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.62 and its 200-day moving average is $407.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

