Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

