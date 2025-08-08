WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,479 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $190.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

