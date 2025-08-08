Q3 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Issued By Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.18.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10.

Insider Activity at Premium Brands

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.