WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.