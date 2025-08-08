WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

