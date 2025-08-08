Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 117,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $311.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.