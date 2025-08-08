JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Sold by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPLD. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

BATS JPLD opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

